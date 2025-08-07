Politics With Michelle Grattan: 'Talking About Blokes' Issues' With Ex-Olympian And Labor MP Dan Repacholi

Men's physical and mental health can be a prickly subject, both for men and those looking to help. With the rise of social media and AI, there are new challenges emerging – especially for younger men.

The re-elected Albanese government appointed the member for Hunter Dan Repacholi as its special envoy for men's health.

Repacholi is a former five-time Olympic shooter and coal miner, who hasn't been shy speaking about his own struggles with his weight and mental health. He wants men of all ages not to be afraid of speaking to loved ones or medical professionals about their problems – as he used to be.

So what does being the first special envoy for men's health mean? Repacholi details his duties simply as:

Repacholi has spoken openly about his use of injectable weight management drugs, after previously being embarrassed to see his doctor about his health.

Since then, not only has he tried to remove the stigma around using such drugs, but he details his fight to make them more widely available on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS):

While noting some areas of concern, Repacholi says he holds great hope for Australia's young men.

On the rise of online influences like Andrew Tate and“toxic masculinity”, Repacholi says:

On representing a coal-mining region during a time of a global transition, Repacholi – a former coal miner himself – says it's clear to Hunter Valley residents that“coal-fired power stations are coming to their end of life over the next 10 to 15 years”.

He says the Albanese government's recent creation of a Net Zero Economy Authority was about“making sure that there's somewhere for the coal-fired power station workers to go” – adding he expects more announcements to come on that“in the near future”.

But Repacholi also says as long as there's an overseas market for Australia's“best quality coal in world”, his region will keep supplying it for decades to come.