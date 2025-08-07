Municipality Removes Encroachments On State Property
Doha: Al Shamal Municipality, represented by the Technical Inspection Department and in cooperation with the Services Affairs Administration, has removed encroachments on state-owned land covering a total area of 236,840 square metres.
These efforts are part of the implementation of the provisions of Law No. (10) of 1987 concerning public and private state property, along with its executive regulations and related decisions, with the aim of enforcing the law and preventing violations.
Recently, Al Shamal Municipality, through the General Control Section of the Municipal Control Department, also launched a comprehensive public clean-up campaign aimed at buildings and roads under construction.
The initiative seeks to address the causes of visual pollution and enhance the overall urban landscape of the city. As part of the campaign, inspection tours were carried out to ensure construction sites are adhering to safety and cleanliness standards.
The campaign also focused on raising awareness among building owners about the importance of preserving the environment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment