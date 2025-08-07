Municipality Removes Encroachments On State Property

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Shamal Municipality, represented by the Technical Inspection Department and in cooperation with the Services Affairs Administration, has removed encroachments on state-owned land covering a total area of 236,840 square metres.

These efforts are part of the implementation of the provisions of Law No. (10) of 1987 concerning public and private state property, along with its executive regulations and related decisions, with the aim of enforcing the law and preventing violations.

Recently, Al Shamal Municipality, through the General Control Section of the Municipal Control Department, also launched a comprehensive public clean-up campaign aimed at buildings and roads under construction.

The initiative seeks to address the causes of visual pollution and enhance the overall urban landscape of the city. As part of the campaign, inspection tours were carried out to ensure construction sites are adhering to safety and cleanliness standards.

The campaign also focused on raising awareness among building owners about the importance of preserving the environment.