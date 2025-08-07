Qatar To Take Part In King Abdulaziz International Holy Qur'an Competition To Be Held In Makkah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, is participating in the 45th King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the holy Qur'an, which will be held from August 12 to 20, 2025, at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

In this year's edition, Qatar will be represented by Nasser Khalifa Ali Mubarak Al Mahmoud, competing in the category of memorising half of the Holy Qur'an.

Leading the Qatari delegation is head of the imams and preachers guidance section at the Ministry's mosques department Ajyan Jaber Al Ahbabi.

In a statement on the occasion, Head of the Holy Qur'an and Its Sciences section at Awqaf's Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance Fahd Ahmed Al Muhammad explained that Qatari youth have participated in several editions of the competition over the past years, achieving advanced positions.

He noted that the most recent participation witnessed distinguished representation from contestants Abdulallah Turki Al Subaie and Omar Mubarak Saeed Al Marri.

Speaking on the Ministry's keenness to select the best Qatari students in memorisation and proficiency to participate in these competitions, Al Muhammad noted that the section of the Holy Qur'an and its Sciences works diligently in order to adequately prepare contestants to participate and compete for advanced positions in such international forums.

He pointed out that preparatory school student, contestant Nasser Al Mahmoud, is one of the outstanding students at the Al Noor Qur'anic Educational Centre and has memorised the entire holy Quran, adding that it is his first participation at the international level after achieving advanced positions in several local competitions.

The head of the section of the Holy Qur'an and its Sciences emphasised that participation falls within the ambitious plan to compete in these international Quranic forums, ensuring that Qatari youth secure advanced positions, in addition to instilling a spirit of positive competition among skilled memorisers, motivating generations at all levels to adhere to religious teachings, instilling Islamic values from a Quranic perspective, and striving to attract and engage youth towards the Holy Qur'an.

It is worth noting that the King Abdulaziz International Competition includes five categories, the first is memorising the entire Qur'an in the seven authentic recitations (al-Qira'at al-Sab'a), the second category is memorising the entire Qur'an with excellent recitation and intonation with the interpretation of its terms in full, the third category is memorising the entire Qur'an with proper recitation and intonation, the fourth category is memorising of 15 consecutive Juz with proper recitation and intonation, while the fifth category is memorising five consecutive Juz with correct recitation and intonation (for participants from non-member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation).