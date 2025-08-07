World Experts To Discuss FIFA And IOC Strategies For Protecting Athletes' Health At Aspetar Global Sports Medicine Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, is preparing to host one of the world's largest gatherings in sports medicine with its inaugural Global Sports Medicine Conference this October. The event will feature a distinguished roster of international experts in sports medicine and sports science.

The Aspetar World Sports Medicine Conference 2025, taking place over three days from October 8 to 10, will provide an unprecedented platform for sharing knowledge and cutting-edge innovations that advance athlete health and performance. Over 100 speakers from more than 35 countries will come together to discuss the latest breakthroughs, ranging from injury surgery and performance optimization to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and regenerative medicine.

Khalid Ali Al-Mawlawi, Acting Director General of Aspetar, emphasized that the inaugural edition of the conference is poised to become one of the most significant sports medicine events worldwide this year. Under the guidance of a scientific committee composed of leading experts from both international institutions and Aspetar, the conference exemplifies the institution's and Qatar's unwavering commitment to advancing research and continuous education in the field of sports medicine. He highlighted that Aspetar's mission is to harness the best global knowledge and expertise to enhance athlete care locally and internationally, solidifying the hospital's role as a pioneer at the intersection of sports and medicine.

The conference program features more than 35 sessions spanning keynote presentations, parallel specialized sessions, and practical workshops conducted over three knowledge-packed days. Attendees will benefit from 18 keynote addresses delivered by top global authorities and over 30 specialized sessions each day, organized into four key tracks covering sports injuries, medical conditions, performance sciences, and nursing, pharmacy, and dental medicine.

In addition, the daily agenda includes interactive panel discussions, scientific poster presentations showcasing the latest research, and between six to ten accredited hands-on workshops held before and during the event.

These components offer a comprehensive educational framework with unique opportunities for professional exchange.

The event will bring together renowned international physicians and researchers including Dr. Andrew Massey, FIFA Medical Director, who will present FIFA's preventive strategies for athlete health. Professor Roald Bahr will discuss the International Olympic Committee's initiatives to safeguard athlete health. Dr. Kirsty Burrows from Switzerland will open the conference with a session redefining athlete health through a holistic lens. Dr. Pieter D'Hooghe will share the latest surgical advances in elite foot and ankle procedures, while Professor Marco Cardinale will focus on protecting the future generation of athletes. Dr. Brian Cole from the USA, an expert in cartilage disorders among athletes, and Dr. Elisabeth Hagert from Aspetar, highlighting pioneering work in hand and wrist surgery, complete this impressive lineup.