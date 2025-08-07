403
Luxury Floral House The Floral Bazaar Unveils New Initiative To Elevate Floral Design Standards In Bengaluru
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, Karnataka, August 7, 2025 – The Floral Bazaar today announced a new initiative aimed at enhancing luxury floral design in Bengaluru. The program introduces exclusive collections and bespoke collaborations with local designers, underscoring the brand's commitment to premium aesthetics and artisanal craftsmanship. It reflects the founders' vision of blending creativity and design sensibility into every bloom
Floral Bazaar operates as a luxury floral house founded in 2008 by Poonam and Mayank Sharma in Bengaluru. Over time, the brand has established a reputation for refined floral artistry and design-driven storytelling across its product lines
The newly launched initiative is designed to attract discerning clients seeking elevated experiences and unique floral creations.
Emphasis has been placed on sustainable sourcing and meticulous craftsmanship. The initiative incorporates locally grown blooms and curated vessel design, aligning with Floral Bazaar's aesthetic philosophy of blending modern elegance with environmental consciousness. The move reinforces the brand's leadership in India's premium floral segment.
Strategic partnerships with renowned wedding planners and event stylists bring a new dimension to the brand's offerings. These collaborations are expected to deliver signature installations for high?end weddings and corporate events, further positioning Floral Bazaar as a go?to luxury florist in Bengaluru and beyond.
The Floral Bazaar is a luxury floral house founded in 2008 in Bengaluru by Poonam Mayank Sharma and Mayank Sharma. The brand specialises in high-end floral artistry and bespoke design experiences, merging curated aesthetics with storytelling through blooms. With over a decade of presence in India's floral luxury segment, the company is known for its creative installations, attention to detail, and commitment to design excellence.
