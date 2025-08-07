Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Announcing MEGA DISPLAY 2025 India's Biggest B2B Gifting Fair 19-20 Sept, Nesco Mumbai

2025-08-07 02:07:28
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CGAI (Corporate Gifts Association of India) proudly presents MEGA DISPLAY 2025, India's leading B2B corporate gifting fair.

Event Details:
Date: 19–20 September 2025
Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Venue: Hall No.1, Nesco, Mumbai

This two-day event brings together corporate gift traders, manufacturers, importers, and brands from across India. Explore new products, meet trusted suppliers, and grow your business network.

Whether you're sourcing gifts, showcasing your own brand, or seeking distributors - this is your platform to connect, collaborate, and grow.

Looking to expand your visibility and opportunities in the corporate gifting industry? Join CGAI – your gateway to business success.

Stay connected. Stay committed. Stay ahead.
