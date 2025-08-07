403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Announcing MEGA DISPLAY 2025 India's Biggest B2B Gifting Fair 19-20 Sept, Nesco Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CGAI (Corporate Gifts Association of India) proudly presents MEGA DISPLAY 2025, India's leading B2B corporate gifting fair.
Event Details:
Date: 19–20 September 2025
Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Venue: Hall No.1, Nesco, Mumbai
This two-day event brings together corporate gift traders, manufacturers, importers, and brands from across India. Explore new products, meet trusted suppliers, and grow your business network.
Whether you're sourcing gifts, showcasing your own brand, or seeking distributors - this is your platform to connect, collaborate, and grow.
Looking to expand your visibility and opportunities in the corporate gifting industry? Join CGAI – your gateway to business success.
Stay connected. Stay committed. Stay ahead.
For more info, visit:
Event Details:
Date: 19–20 September 2025
Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Venue: Hall No.1, Nesco, Mumbai
This two-day event brings together corporate gift traders, manufacturers, importers, and brands from across India. Explore new products, meet trusted suppliers, and grow your business network.
Whether you're sourcing gifts, showcasing your own brand, or seeking distributors - this is your platform to connect, collaborate, and grow.
Looking to expand your visibility and opportunities in the corporate gifting industry? Join CGAI – your gateway to business success.
Stay connected. Stay committed. Stay ahead.
For more info, visit:
Company :-CGAI
User :- dhruv agrawal
Email :...Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment