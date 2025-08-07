403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump voices remarks on ‘very good’ Putin-Witkoff discussions
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky could take place in the near future. Speaking from the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump commented on discussions held earlier that day between Putin and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, describing the talks as “very good.”
While Trump confirmed the possibility of a Putin-Zelensky summit, he noted that the location has yet to be decided and avoided predicting the likelihood of a peace agreement. “I’ve been disappointed before,” he said, cautioning against premature optimism.
Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio remarked that the dialogue had given Washington a clearer sense of Russia’s potential conditions for peace. If both sides’ positions can be narrowed, Rubio indicated a trilateral summit could be on the horizon. “There’s an opportunity for the president to meet with both Putin and Zelensky to try to bring this to a close,” he said in an interview with Fox Business.
According to The New York Times, Trump may even meet with Putin personally as early as next week, citing unnamed sources following Witkoff’s trip to Moscow.
Russian officials also expressed a positive outlook on the discussions, calling them “very useful and constructive.”
While Trump confirmed the possibility of a Putin-Zelensky summit, he noted that the location has yet to be decided and avoided predicting the likelihood of a peace agreement. “I’ve been disappointed before,” he said, cautioning against premature optimism.
Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio remarked that the dialogue had given Washington a clearer sense of Russia’s potential conditions for peace. If both sides’ positions can be narrowed, Rubio indicated a trilateral summit could be on the horizon. “There’s an opportunity for the president to meet with both Putin and Zelensky to try to bring this to a close,” he said in an interview with Fox Business.
According to The New York Times, Trump may even meet with Putin personally as early as next week, citing unnamed sources following Witkoff’s trip to Moscow.
Russian officials also expressed a positive outlook on the discussions, calling them “very useful and constructive.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment