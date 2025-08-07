Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lithuania Tops EU In Port Investment As Share Of GDP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Between 2021 and 2023, Lithuania hit the nail on the head with its port investments, boasting the highest share of GDP in the EU at 0.21 percent. This figure left other countries, like Greece, in the dust, where the share barely made a ripple at just 0.01 percent, Trend reports.

In the fiscal years 2022 and 2023, Lithuania strategically allocated substantial capital investment towards the Port of Klaipeda, with the objective of evolving it into a pivotal hub within the European maritime logistics framework. The initiative encompasses the rehabilitation, expansion, and deepening of the port's quays, thereby facilitating the accommodation of larger vessels and augmenting overall operational efficiency.

The augmentation amplifies Klaipeda's strategic throughput and fortifies its position within the global maritime logistics framework, while Lithuanian regulatory bodies have underscored that the initiative has been meticulously engineered with a focus on ecological sustainability and carbon dioxide emission reduction strategies.

