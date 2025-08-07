Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Tank, Four Vehicles

Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Tank, Four Vehicles


2025-08-07 02:06:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, which published video footage of the operation, six enemy combat positions were also eliminated, Ukrinform reports.

Read also: Ukrainian drone forces strike Russian tank, howitzer

Eearlier, on the Northern Slobozhanshchyna front, fighters from the 5th Border Guard Detachment, in cooperation with other Ukrainian Defense Forces units, destroyed a Russian armored personnel carrier and a D-30 howitzer .

Illustrative photo

MENAFN07082025000193011044ID1109896608

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search