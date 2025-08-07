Eight Injured In Russian Attacks On Kherson Region Over Past Day
He said the region was targeted by enemy drone assaults, artillery shelling, and airstrikes. Affected localities include Antonivka, Berehove, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Vesele, Virivka, Havrylivka, Doslidne, Dudchany, Zymivnyk, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, Komyshany, Mykilske, Mykolaivka, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Novokairy, Oleksandrivka, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Prydniprovske, Romashkove, Sablukivka, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Tiahynka, Urozhaine, Khreshchenivka, Chornobaivka, Shevchenkivka, Shyroka Balka, Shliakhove, Yantarne, and the city of Kherson.Read also: 925 people evacuated from Kherson's Korabel neighborhood
As a result, four apartment buildings, eight private houses, a gas pipeline, and a private vehicle were damaged.
Prokudin said that eight people sustained injuries due to the Russian aggression.
On August 2, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kherson, damaging the road bridge leading to the Korabel neighborhood. In light of intensified Russian attacks, local authorities have urged residents of Korabel to evacuate.
