Eight Injured In Russian Attacks On Kherson Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said ths in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He said the region was targeted by enemy drone assaults, artillery shelling, and airstrikes. Affected localities include Antonivka, Berehove, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Vesele, Virivka, Havrylivka, Doslidne, Dudchany, Zymivnyk, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, Komyshany, Mykilske, Mykolaivka, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Novokairy, Oleksandrivka, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Prydniprovske, Romashkove, Sablukivka, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Tiahynka, Urozhaine, Khreshchenivka, Chornobaivka, Shevchenkivka, Shyroka Balka, Shliakhove, Yantarne, and the city of Kherson.

925 people evacuated from Kherson's Korabel neighborhood

As a result, four apartment buildings, eight private houses, a gas pipeline, and a private vehicle were damaged.

Prokudin said that eight people sustained injuries due to the Russian aggression.

On August 2, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kherson, damaging the road bridge leading to the Korabel neighborhood. In light of intensified Russian attacks, local authorities have urged residents of Korabel to evacuate.

More Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here .