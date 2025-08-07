War Update: 147 Combat Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a morning update published on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 87 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 157 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 6,074 attacks, including 111 with multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4,073 kamikaze drones.

Enemy airstrikes targeted Boiaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy region; Sheviakivka, Semenivka, Khatnie, Okhrimivka, and Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region; Novoselivka, Kolodiazi, Serednie, Karpivka, and Oleksandrivka in the Donetsk region; Kanivske and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Antonivka in the Kherson region.

Yesterday, Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces, and artillery struck two Russian command posts, three artillery systems, and seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine climbs by 1,040 in past day

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, 16 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy carried out 13 airstrikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 328 artillery attacks, including six with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, four combat clashes took place near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, nine attacks by the occupiers were recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near Nova Kruhliakivka, Holubivka, Tyshchenkivka, Zahryzove, and in the directions of Kupiansk and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 21 times, attempting to advance near Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, Torske, and toward the settlement of Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy launched eight attacks on Ukrainian forces' positions near Hryhorivka, Pereizne, and Vyiimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the combat engagement took place near Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted 11 attacks near Toretsk, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 enemy assaults near Popiv Yar, Maiak, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, and Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 enemy assaults near Novopil, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Tolstoi, Voskresenka, Maliivka, and toward Filiia.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Dnipro River sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks. The enemy had no success.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groupings were detected.