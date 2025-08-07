Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

1St Semester 2025: Growth In Revenue To CHF 632.1M, Up 12.3% At Constant Exchange Rates


2025-08-07 02:05:51
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Download PDF - EN

Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

1st semester 2025: Growth in revenue1) to CHF 632.1m,
up 12.3% at constant exchange rates
Growth of 12.8% in the 2nd quarter at constant exchange rates

In the first half of 2025, Compagnie Financière Tradition continued the growth momentum observed in previous years. Consolidated revenue including the Group's share in joint ventures rose by 12.3% at constant exchange rates (+9.6% at current rates), with 12.8% growth in the second quarter alone (+5.8% at current rates). This performance was supported by strong market volatility, driven by ongoing uncertainty around monetary policy, the introduction of new trade barriers, and heightened geopolitical tensions. In this environment, the Group recorded revenue growth across all asset classes and all regions.

In addition, Gaitame, which serves a retail client base in Japan (non-IDB), posted a strong increase with revenue up 47.6% at constant exchange rates in the first half (+46.6% at current rates). This growth was driven by the integration of Money Partners Group, acquired by Gaitame in December 2024, further strengthening the Group's position in the Japanese retail online brokerage market.

The breakdown is as follows:

Revenue for the 1st semester:

CHFm

2025

2024

Variation at current exchange rates

Variation at constant exchange rates






Reported revenue (IFRS)

580.1

537.1

+8.0%

+10.8%

Adjusted revenue including share of joint ventures1)

632.1

577.0

+9.6%

+12.3%

Interdealer broking business (IDB)

607.6

560.3

+8.4%

+11.2%

Retail investors (Non-IDB)

24.5

16.7

+46.6%

+47.6%

Revenue for the 2nd quarter:

CHFm

2025

2024

Variation at current exchange rates

Variation at constant exchange rates






Reported revenue (IFRS)

285.4

271.5

+5.1%

+12.4%

Adjusted revenue including share of joint ventures1)

310.1

293.2

+5.8%

+12.8%

Interdealer broking business (IDB)

298.1

283.5

+5.1%

+12.4%

Retail investors (Non-IDB)

12.0

9.7

+24.0%

+26.0%

  • Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures

    ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

    Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

    For more information, please visit .

    CONTACTS MEDIA
     Patrick Combes, Chairman
    Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
    +41 (0)21 343 52 87
    ...

    To view the source version of this press release, please visit

    SOURCE: Compagnie Financiere Tradition

    MENAFN07082025004218003983ID1109896604

    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Story

    Search