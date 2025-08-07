1St Semester 2025: Growth In Revenue To CHF 632.1M, Up 12.3% At Constant Exchange Rates
|
CHFm
|
2025
|
2024
|
Variation at current exchange rates
|
Variation at constant exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported revenue (IFRS)
|
580.1
|
537.1
|
+8.0%
|
+10.8%
|
Adjusted revenue including share of joint ventures1)
|
632.1
|
577.0
|
+9.6%
|
+12.3%
|
Interdealer broking business (IDB)
|
607.6
|
560.3
|
+8.4%
|
+11.2%
|
Retail investors (Non-IDB)
|
24.5
|
16.7
|
+46.6%
|
+47.6%
Revenue for the 2nd quarter:
|
CHFm
|
2025
|
2024
|
Variation at current exchange rates
|
Variation at constant exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported revenue (IFRS)
|
285.4
|
271.5
|
+5.1%
|
+12.4%
|
Adjusted revenue including share of joint ventures1)
|
310.1
|
293.2
|
+5.8%
|
+12.8%
|
Interdealer broking business (IDB)
|
298.1
|
283.5
|
+5.1%
|
+12.4%
|
Retail investors (Non-IDB)
|
12.0
|
9.7
|
+24.0%
|
+26.0%
Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures
ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
CONTACTS MEDIA
Patrick Combes, Chairman
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
+41 (0)21 343 52 87
...
