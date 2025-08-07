1St Semester 2025: Growth In Revenue To CHF 632.1M, Up 12.3% At Constant Exchange Rates

Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

1st semester 2025: Growth in revenue1) to CHF 632.1m,

up 12.3% at constant exchange rates

Growth of 12.8% in the 2nd quarter at constant exchange rates

In the first half of 2025, Compagnie Financière Tradition continued the growth momentum observed in previous years. Consolidated revenue including the Group's share in joint ventures rose by 12.3% at constant exchange rates (+9.6% at current rates), with 12.8% growth in the second quarter alone (+5.8% at current rates). This performance was supported by strong market volatility, driven by ongoing uncertainty around monetary policy, the introduction of new trade barriers, and heightened geopolitical tensions. In this environment, the Group recorded revenue growth across all asset classes and all regions.

In addition, Gaitame, which serves a retail client base in Japan (non-IDB), posted a strong increase with revenue up 47.6% at constant exchange rates in the first half (+46.6% at current rates). This growth was driven by the integration of Money Partners Group, acquired by Gaitame in December 2024, further strengthening the Group's position in the Japanese retail online brokerage market.

The breakdown is as follows:

Revenue for the 1st semester: