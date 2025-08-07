Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil’s Lula suggests BRICS chiefs meeting to reply to Trump

2025-08-07 02:05:35
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has proposed a meeting among BRICS leaders to formulate a joint response to the recent tariff increases imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. In an interview with Reuters published Wednesday, Lula emphasized the need for coordinated action after Trump announced a 50% tariff on Indian goods, following similar duties on Brazilian exports earlier this month—moves Brazil has criticized as politically motivated.

Lula stated he plans to consult with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as other BRICS leaders, to assess how each country is affected and determine a collective strategy.

He accused Trump of trying to dismantle global cooperation by rejecting multilateralism in favor of direct, one-on-one negotiations that disproportionately benefit the U.S. “What bargaining power does a small Latin American country have against the United States? None,” Lula said.

Founded by Brazil, Russia, India, and China in 2006, with South Africa joining in 2010, BRICS has since expanded and now surpasses the G7 in total GDP. Trump has previously threatened further tariffs on BRICS nations, accusing them of trying to undermine the U.S. dollar—claims the bloc denies, pointing instead to U.S. foreign policy as the main destabilizing factor.

Trump also warned of potential increased tariffs on Russia’s main trade allies, particularly China, in an attempt to push Moscow toward a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. In response, both China and India have pledged to protect their national interests against U.S. economic pressure.

