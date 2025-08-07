Time To Root Out Organized Crime In J&K: DGP
The DGP was received by the IGP Crime Branch Headquarters, J&K and senior officers. He held a meeting with officers and was briefed about important ongoing cases, including cybercrime, financial frauds, and other serious matters.
Shri Nalin Prabhat-IPS asked officers to work with honesty and speed. He stressed the use of technology and proper case documentation to make investigations stronger and help in court proceedings. He praised the efforts of the Crime Branch and said more training and support will be provided, especially in cyber and financial crime areas.
Later, the DGP met with the staff, encouraged them to keep up their good work, and assured them of full support from Police Headquarters J&K.
This visit is part of the DGP's regular field reviews to improve coordination and performance across police units in J&K.Read Also 'Don't Touch Innocent, Don't Spare Guilty': J&K DGP Remain Vigilant, Innovate Tactics: J&K DGP To Forces
