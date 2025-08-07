Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Time To Root Out Organized Crime In J&K: DGP

Time To Root Out Organized Crime In J&K: DGP


2025-08-07 02:04:40
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, IPS, visited the Crime Branch Headquarters in Srinagar on Wednesday. He reviewed the unit's work, current investigations, and overall functioning.

The DGP was received by the IGP Crime Branch Headquarters, J&K and senior officers. He held a meeting with officers and was briefed about important ongoing cases, including cybercrime, financial frauds, and other serious matters.

Shri Nalin Prabhat-IPS asked officers to work with honesty and speed. He stressed the use of technology and proper case documentation to make investigations stronger and help in court proceedings. He praised the efforts of the Crime Branch and said more training and support will be provided, especially in cyber and financial crime areas.

Later, the DGP met with the staff, encouraged them to keep up their good work, and assured them of full support from Police Headquarters J&K.

This visit is part of the DGP's regular field reviews to improve coordination and performance across police units in J&K.

Read Also 'Don't Touch Innocent, Don't Spare Guilty': J&K DGP Remain Vigilant, Innovate Tactics: J&K DGP To Forces

MENAFN07082025000215011059ID1109896578

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search