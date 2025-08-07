Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New AB Akola Group Investor Calendar For 2025/2026


2025-08-07 02:01:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Akola Group updates its 2025/2026 Investor Calendar, rescheduling the Investor Webinar from August 22 to August 21, 2025.

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2025/2026:

August 20, 2025 Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.
August 21, 2025 Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.
Week 41 of 2025 Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
Week 44 of 2025 Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2024/2025.
November 19, 2025 Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2025/2026 financial year.
November 20, 2025 Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 3 months of FY 2025/2026.
February 18, 2026 Interim unaudited report for 6 months of FY 2025/2026.
February 19, 2026 Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 6 months of FY 2025/2026.
May 20, 2026 Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2025/2026.
May 21, 2026 Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2025/2026.
August 19, 2026 Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2025/2026.
August 20, 2026 Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2025/2026.
Week 41 of 2026 Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
Week 44 of 2026 Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2025/2026.

More information:

AB Akola Group Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail ...


MENAFN07082025004107003653ID1109896573

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search