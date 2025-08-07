403
New AB Akola Group Investor Calendar For 2025/2026
|August 20, 2025
|Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.
|August 21, 2025
|Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.
|Week 41 of 2025
|Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
|Week 44 of 2025
|Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2024/2025.
|November 19, 2025
|Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2025/2026 financial year.
|November 20, 2025
|Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 3 months of FY 2025/2026.
|February 18, 2026
|Interim unaudited report for 6 months of FY 2025/2026.
|February 19, 2026
|Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 6 months of FY 2025/2026.
|May 20, 2026
|Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2025/2026.
|May 21, 2026
|Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2025/2026.
|August 19, 2026
|Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2025/2026.
|August 20, 2026
|Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2025/2026.
|Week 41 of 2026
|Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
|Week 44 of 2026
|Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2025/2026.
