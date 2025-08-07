MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavík, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

(“ Amaroq ” or the“ Company ”)

Notice of Results and Investor Presentation



TORONTO, ONTARIO – 7 August 2025 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland's mineral potential, will publish its Q2 & H1 2025 Financial Results on 14 August 2025.

A remote presentation for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 09:30am BST , with a recording of the meeting available on the website thereafter. Details of how to join the presentation will be included in the results announcement on 14th August 2025.

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement does not contain inside information.