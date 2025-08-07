Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notice Of Results And Investor Presentation


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavík, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

(“ Amaroq ” or the“ Company ”)

Notice of Results and Investor Presentation


TORONTO, ONTARIO – 7 August 2025 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland's mineral potential, will publish its Q2 & H1 2025 Financial Results on 14 August 2025.

A remote presentation for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 09:30am BST , with a recording of the meeting available on the website thereafter. Details of how to join the presentation will be included in the results announcement on 14th August 2025.

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
...

Ed Westropp, Head of Business Development and Corporate Affairs
...

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
...

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Nikhil Varghese
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)
James Asensio
Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
...

Further Information:

About Amaroq
Amaroq's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information
This announcement does not contain inside information.


