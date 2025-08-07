Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Interim Report Q2 2025


2025-08-07 02:01:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

The Interim Report for the 2nd Quarter 2025 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

“We have had a strong first half of the year, driven by consistent follow through on our operational improvement plans and the successful launch of the Gemini Cooperation. Our new East-West network is raising the bar on reliability and setting new industry standards. It has been a key driver of increased volumes and solid delivery of our Ocean business. Even with market volatility and historical uncertainty in global trade, demand remained resilient, and we've continued to respond with speed and flexibility. As our customers navigate these complex challenges, we remain committed to helping them build stronger and more adaptable supply chains - making sure they are ready to not just weather disruption, but to grow through it.”

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments

  • APMM Q2 2025 Interim Report_pdf
  • APMM-2025-06-30-en

