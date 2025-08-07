Interim Report Q2 2025
The Interim Report for the 2nd Quarter 2025 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.
CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:
“We have had a strong first half of the year, driven by consistent follow through on our operational improvement plans and the successful launch of the Gemini Cooperation. Our new East-West network is raising the bar on reliability and setting new industry standards. It has been a key driver of increased volumes and solid delivery of our Ocean business. Even with market volatility and historical uncertainty in global trade, demand remained resilient, and we've continued to respond with speed and flexibility. As our customers navigate these complex challenges, we remain committed to helping them build stronger and more adaptable supply chains - making sure they are ready to not just weather disruption, but to grow through it.”
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Attachments
-
APMM Q2 2025 Interim Report_pdf
APMM-2025-06-30-en
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment