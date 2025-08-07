'I've Got You': Want A Cheap Iphone Or Macbook? This Guy Will Fly To Vietnam And Buy It For Others
While the device is cheaper, there is a chance to enjoy a vacation, too. The user flew to Hanoi for ₹19,000 round-trip, stayed 11 nights and worked remotely. He explored on weekends, visited Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh. He bought his MacBook from a shop that helped with VAT refund papers.Also Read | Sunburn Festival leaves Goa after 18 years, moves to Mumbai: Dates revealed
The store charged ₹1,58,125. He later got $111 ( ₹9,735 approx) as a refund at the airport. Compared to India's price of ₹1,85,000 (with card offers), he saved ₹36,500.
Some key tips he has shared include checking if the store provides VAT refund papers, keeping cash for small purchases and using the Grab app for transport and food delivery. The Redditor, however, mentions that vegetarians might find it difficult to get suitable meals.Also Read | Social Media erupts as Delhi MLAs get free Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPads, tablets
Public transport in Hanoi is cheap and reliable, and Google Maps works well there, according to him. He said working during the trip was not ideal. He recommended taking proper leave instead.
The total cost for the MacBook and the trip came to ₹2,08,117. After the tax refund, it was about ₹1,97,000. This means his 11-day trip cost only around ₹48,000.Macbook, iPhone offer open for others
He also offered a service where, for ₹15,000– ₹20,000, he would travel again to Vietnam, buy Apple devices for others and return the same or next day.Also Read | ₹5 to ₹17,500 crore: Father's lesson that built a billion-dollar compan
“If you want to get a Mac device at a lower price but don't want to fly to Vietnam yourself I've got you. Sponsor my trip with ₹15K– ₹20K, and I'll go pick it up for you,” the user wrote.
“I can fly in, buy the device, and return the same or next day. You'll still end up saving ₹15K– ₹20K per device based on what you are getting,” he added.
“This works best if 2–3 people are looking to buy MacBooks, iPhones, or iPads. Just drop me a message if you're interested happy to make it happen,” he concluded.
