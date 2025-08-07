Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Why Are You Singling Out India?' Trump Warns Of More Sanctions Over Russian Oil


2025-08-07 02:01:03
When asked why he singled out India for sanctions over Russian oil, Donald Trump replied, 'It's only been 8 hours... you'll see a lot more.' He hinted at further secondary sanctions and even action against China. His strong words come after imposing 50% tariffs on Indian goods over continued Russian oil trade. Global tensions are set to rise.

