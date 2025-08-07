Notification For Vice-President's Election Issued Important Dates Here
The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notification on Thursday (August 7, 2025) for the September 9 election to the Vice-President's post, kickstarting the nomination process. By a Notification published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary today (the 7th of August, 2025), the Election Commission has fixed the following schedule for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025:
August 21, 2025, as the last date for making nominations
August 22, 2025, as the date for the scrutiny of nominations
August 25, 2025, as the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures; and
September 09, 2025, as the date on which a poll shall, if necessary, be taken.
“The Commission vide separate Notifications issued on the 25th of July, 2025, has appointed Shri P.C. Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, as the Returning Officer for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025 and Ms. Garima Jain, Joint Secretary and Shri Vijay Kumar, Director, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, as the Assistant Returning Officers,” the press release stated.
The upcoming election will be the 17th Vice-Presidential Election in India. It will be conducted according to the rules laid down in the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, which guides how these top constitutional posts are filled.
Jagdeep Dhankhar Sudden Resignation
Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down as India's Vice President on July 21, more than two years before his official term was to end. Dhankhar had resigned from the post over health concerns. In his letter to President Droupadi Murmu, he wrote,“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”
Dhankhar's sudden resignation sparked a wave of shock across all political parties, with many questioning the sudden move and targeting the central government.
