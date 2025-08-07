Egypt Launches First-Ever Bachelor's Degree In Banking Sciences Across Commerce Faculties

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) In a landmark step toward cultivating a new generation of banking professionals and accelerating financial and economic development, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Supreme Council of Universities, and the Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI), has announced the launch of a Bachelor's degree in Banking Sciences. The programme will be introduced at several Egyptian universities starting in the 2025/2026 academic year.

The announcement was made during an event held yesterday, attended by Hassan Abdalla, Governor of the CBE; Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Mostafa Refaat, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Universities; Hussein Issa, former President of Ain Shams University and Coordinator of the Presidential Specialized Council for Economic Development; Abdel Aziz Nosseir, Executive Director of the EBI; as well as presidents of universities, deans of commerce faculties, and senior figures from the banking sector.

During the ceremony, a partnership agreement was signed between the EBI and participating universities to ensure effective coordination and guarantee the programme's success. The degree is designed to equip students with the specialised knowledge, hands-on skills, and ethical grounding required to excel in an increasingly dynamic banking landscape, particularly in light of rapid digital transformation and growing economic challenges.

Hassan Abdalla described the initiative as“a pioneering step to enhance the skills and talent within the banking sector.” He added:“This programme will help prepare future leaders and highly qualified bankers, driven by our firm belief that empowering youth with global banking competencies is a strategic, long-term investment that will provide a strong boost to both the sector and national economic development.”

The Governor noted that students will gain advanced skills in areas such as financial inclusion, digital banking, fintech, risk management, advanced regulatory frameworks, sustainable banking, and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). He emphasised that the programme's intensive practical training and case studies-conducted in collaboration with banks operating in the Egyptian market-will ensure graduates enter the workforce with both academic excellence and job-ready experience, enabling them to make immediate contributions to economic growth and financial stability.

Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education, stressed that the initiative reflects the shared vision of the Ministry and the CBE to deliver modern academic programmes aligned with labour market demands. He pointed out that this is the first such programme developed jointly by the Ministry and the CBE, featuring specialised curricula, innovative teaching methods, and extensive training opportunities in banks. Initially launching in select universities, the programme is planned for gradual expansion in the coming years. He expressed confidence that it will significantly enhance the skills of graduates in the banking field, strengthening their role in national economic progress.

Ashour further explained that the Bachelor of Banking Sciences aims to train students passionate about financial and banking services, preparing them to play an active role in Egypt's development journey. This specialised degree-awarded by universities and institutes following high school-aligns with the National Strategy for Higher Education and Scientific Research and is a key step toward integrating efforts across state institutions to prepare students for professional success.







From the perspective of the Supreme Council of Universities, Secretary-General Mostafa Refaat underlined the importance of aligning academic content with Egypt's Vision 2030 and the future needs of the labour market. He noted that, on 31 May 2025, the Council approved unified academic regulations for a new Bachelor of Commerce specialising in Banking Sciences. The credit-hour programme, to be taught in English, will be offered in commerce faculties at Egyptian universities.

Refaat added that the curriculum integrates academic study with practical training in banks and financial institutions, while also offering accredited professional certificates alongside the graduation degree-further improving graduates' employability.

Abdel Aziz Nosseir, Executive Director of the EBI, expressed pride in the collaboration, describing the Bachelor of Banking Sciences as“a genuine response to the evolving needs of the banking job market.” He stated:“At the EBI, we believe that building future banking leaders starts with providing specialised education that fuses theory and practice, enriched by the latest banking technologies and methodologies. The practical component will be delivered by banking sector experts alongside distinguished faculty members from participating universities.”

Designed to keep pace with digital transformation, the programme embeds the latest technological trends into its curricula, fosters ethical and responsible banking practices, and champions sustainable financial solutions. Through this integrated approach, it aims to prepare a new generation of bankers ready to shape the future of Egypt's banking industry.