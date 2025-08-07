Al-Sisi: Arab Region Faces Unprecedented Challenges, Egypt Firm In Support For Gaza

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has said the Arab world has faced exceptional challenges since 2011, stressing that Egypt's foreign policy is rooted in balance, non-interference, and respect for the sovereignty of states.

Speaking during a pre-dawn visit to the Egyptian Military Academy at the State Strategic Command Center in the New Administrative Capital, Al-Sisi warned of attempts to sow division among Arab peoples through the media, describing such efforts as threats to regional stability.

He reaffirmed Egypt's strong ties with Arab neighbours and stressed that Arab national security is indivisible.“Any foreign intervention that destabilises Arab states ultimately threatens Egypt's own security,” he said.

On the situation in Gaza, the president reiterated that Egypt has been working since 2007 to prevent escalation, acknowledging that the Palestinian people bear the heaviest burden of conflict. He described the current destruction in Gaza as“unprecedented” and confirmed that Egypt continues to push for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid deliveries, and negotiations for the release of hostages and detainees-despite what he called“deliberate disinformation campaigns” targeting Egypt's pivotal role.

During the visit-where he attended dawn prayers and observed morning fitness drills with academy cadets-Al-Sisi stressed the importance of national awareness amid regional and global instability. He said the academy has become a beacon for shaping resilient Egyptian men and women capable of meeting the demands of the era across state institutions.

Turning to domestic affairs, Al-Sisi said Egypt currently enjoys internal stability despite overcoming serious security challenges over the past decade. He noted that the Gaza conflict has reduced revenues from the Suez Canal but stressed Egypt's commitment to continuing its economic reform agenda. He urged citizens to stand united to overcome hardships and achieve sustainable development.

Addressing the influence of social media, the president said the platforms themselves are not inherently harmful, but their impact depends on how they are used. He warned against rumours and disinformation aimed at undermining public morale.

Concluding his visit, Al-Sisi joined cadets for breakfast and an open discussion, highlighting the importance of both academic excellence and physical training. He called on future leaders to remain well-informed about Egypt's internal affairs, regional crises, and global developments.