Dr Swaminathan Introduced Idea Of Bio-Happiness, Climate-Resilient Crop Varieties: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Dr M.S. Swaminathan introduced the idea of bio-happiness, and climate-resilient crop varieties that are necessary to fight the increasing global climate change and its effects on food and agriculture, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

August 7 is the birth anniversary of Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, the world-renowned agricultural scientist who was the pioneer of India's 'Green Revolution' in the 1960s.

Addressing the M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in the national Capital, PM Modi said that the Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Swaminathan was a visionary who led the movement to make India self-reliant in food production.

"Today, there is global discourse around biodiversity, and governments across the world are taking various steps to preserve it. But Dr. Swaminathan went a step further and introduced the idea of bio-happiness. Today, we are here celebrating that very idea...," PM Modi said.

"You are well aware of the challenges posed by climate change. We need to develop a greater number of climate-resilient crop varieties. The focus must be on drought-tolerant, heat-resistant, and flood-adaptive crops,” he added, urging the need to undertake“more research on crop rotation methods and identifying which crops are best suited to specific soil types."

Lauding Dr. Swaminathan's effort in the field of agriculture, PM Modi stated that the eminent scientist taught us“that agriculture is not just about crops, it's about people's lives. The dignity of every individual connected to farming, the prosperity of every community, and the protection of nature form the core strength of our government's agricultural policy."

Furthering his idea, the Prime Minister emphasised the "need to intensify our efforts in the area of solar-powered micro-irrigation".

“Drip systems and precision irrigation must be made more widespread and effective. Can we integrate satellite data, AI, and Machine Learning? Can we build systems that forecast yields, monitor pests, and provide real-time guidance for cultivation? Can such real-time decision support systems be made available in every district? You must also continue to guide agri-tech startups," PM Modi said.

Calling him a“gem of Mother India,” the Prime Minister said that Dr. Swaminathan proved through his work that“science is not just about discovery but delivery”.

At the event, the PM also released a postage stamp and a coin commemorating the birth centenary of M.S. Swaminathan.

The Prime Minister will also present the first World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) M.S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace.