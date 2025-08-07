Akanksha Puri: The Rough Version Of 'Ek Aasmaan Tha' Gave Me Goosebumps
In the new music video, Akanksha is seen alongside co-star Sanam Johar. The video explores themes of connection, longing, and romantic tension.
“I was a bit concerned initially because I had never met or worked with Sanam before,” Akanksha said.
“But he's such a grounded artist. Our comfort level was instant. People might find it hard to believe we met for the first time during the shoot!” she added.
Although Sanam is known for his dance skills, the video required more chemistry than choreography.
Akanksha said:“This wasn't about steps-it was about syncing emotions. And somehow, it just flowed naturally. I had worked with the same team earlier for Barsatein Acchi Lagti Hai and had a great time.”
“When they approached me again with this melancholic love track, I immediately connected to it. The rough version of the song gave me goosebumps. It felt personal, raw-and that's rare.”
For Akanksha, music videos are a creative outlet.
“They allow you to push your style and performance boundaries. The shoot is crisp, energetic, and gives you amazing engagement. I always get excited when I'm offered a song. It's a break from long-format acting and gives you space to explore a different side of yourself.”
It was in 2013, when Akanksha bagged her for a role for the Tamil action comedy Alex Pandian through which she made her first film debut. She later made her Hindi film debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's 2015 drama film Calendar Girls. In 2017, she was cast as Mata AdiParashakti in Vighnaharta Ganesh TV series. She is the winner of the show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti.
