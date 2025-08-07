Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Modular Data Center Market Size, Share, Top Companies Outlook And Analysis Report 20252033


2025-08-07 02:00:12
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India modular data center market Size was valued at USD 1,073.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3,441.4 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2025–2033. Rising demand for scalable, energy-efficient, and rapidly deployable IT infrastructure is driving market growth, particularly across industries embracing digital transformation, 5G rollout, and edge computing.

Key Highlights
  • Market size (2024): USD 1,073.1 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 3,441.4 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 13.8%
  • Surge in edge computing and IoT applications requiring distributed and modular infrastructure
  • Government initiatives like Digital India and data localization laws spurring localized deployments
  • Accelerated demand for high-availability, prefabricated IT environments amid rising data volume
  • BFSI, telecom, and healthcare sectors increasingly adopting modular architectures
  • Key companies operating in the India modular data center market include Vertiv Group Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, IBM Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc.
How Is AI Transforming the Modular Data Center Market in India?

AI is revolutionizing modular data center management by enabling:

  • Predictive analytics for cooling optimization, fault detection, and energy efficiency
  • AI-driven automation for capacity planning and real-time monitoring
  • Smart workload distribution and dynamic resource provisioning
  • Enhanced physical security through AI-powered surveillance systems
  • Integration with DCIM platforms for intelligent infrastructure orchestration
Key Market Trends and Drivers
  • Edge Infrastructure Expansion: Growing use of mobile apps, IoT, and AR/VR demanding low-latency computing
  • Digital India Push: Strong policy support for digital infrastructure across Tier II and Tier III cities
  • Data Localization Norms: Sectoral data storage compliance (e.g., BFSI) necessitating modular deployments
  • 5G Rollout: Telecom operators accelerating deployment of compact, high-performance data centers
  • Green Data Center Adoption: Focus on energy-efficient modular solutions amid sustainability mandates
Market Segmentation

Component Insights

  • Solutions:
    . All-in-One Module
    . Individual Module
  • Services:
    . Design and Consulting
    . Integration and Deployment
    . Support and Maintenance

Data Center Size Insights

  • Small and Medium-sized Data Centers
  • Large Data Centers

Application Insights

  • Disaster Backup
  • High Performance/Edge Computing
  • Data Center Expansion
  • Starter Data Centers

Industry Vertical Insights

  • BFSI
  • IT and Telecom
  • Retail and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Government and Defense
  • Others
Regional Insights
  • North India
  • West and Central India
  • South India
  • East and Northeast India
Latest Developments in the Industry
  • In May 2025, Schneider Electric announced expansion of its modular data center manufacturing in Bengaluru to meet growing demand from India's southern and western zones.
  • In March 2025, Yotta Infrastructure launched a new modular edge data center in Pune to support cloud and AI applications, offering low-latency infrastructure for enterprises.
  • India's Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is drafting policies to promote green modular data centers as part of its digital infrastructure expansion plan under the National Data Centre Policy 2025.

