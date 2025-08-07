403
India Modular Data Center Market Size, Share, Top Companies Outlook And Analysis Report 20252033
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India modular data center market Size was valued at USD 1,073.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3,441.4 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2025–2033. Rising demand for scalable, energy-efficient, and rapidly deployable IT infrastructure is driving market growth, particularly across industries embracing digital transformation, 5G rollout, and edge computing. Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 1,073.1 million
Forecast (2033): USD 3,441.4 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 13.8%
Surge in edge computing and IoT applications requiring distributed and modular infrastructure
Government initiatives like Digital India and data localization laws spurring localized deployments
Accelerated demand for high-availability, prefabricated IT environments amid rising data volume
BFSI, telecom, and healthcare sectors increasingly adopting modular architectures
Key companies operating in the India modular data center market include Vertiv Group Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, IBM Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc.
AI is revolutionizing modular data center management by enabling:
-
Predictive analytics for cooling optimization, fault detection, and energy efficiency
AI-driven automation for capacity planning and real-time monitoring
Smart workload distribution and dynamic resource provisioning
Enhanced physical security through AI-powered surveillance systems
Integration with DCIM platforms for intelligent infrastructure orchestration
-
Edge Infrastructure Expansion: Growing use of mobile apps, IoT, and AR/VR demanding low-latency computing
Digital India Push: Strong policy support for digital infrastructure across Tier II and Tier III cities
Data Localization Norms: Sectoral data storage compliance (e.g., BFSI) necessitating modular deployments
5G Rollout: Telecom operators accelerating deployment of compact, high-performance data centers
Green Data Center Adoption: Focus on energy-efficient modular solutions amid sustainability mandates
Component Insights
-
Solutions:
. All-in-One Module
. Individual Module Services:
. Design and Consulting
. Integration and Deployment
. Support and Maintenance
Data Center Size Insights
-
Small and Medium-sized Data Centers
Large Data Centers
Application Insights
-
Disaster Backup
High Performance/Edge Computing
Data Center Expansion
Starter Data Centers
Industry Vertical Insights
-
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Retail and Manufacturing
Healthcare
Energy
Media and Entertainment
Government and Defense
Others
-
North India
West and Central India
South India
East and Northeast India
-
In May 2025, Schneider Electric announced expansion of its modular data center manufacturing in Bengaluru to meet growing demand from India's southern and western zones.
In March 2025, Yotta Infrastructure launched a new modular edge data center in Pune to support cloud and AI applications, offering low-latency infrastructure for enterprises.
India's Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is drafting policies to promote green modular data centers as part of its digital infrastructure expansion plan under the National Data Centre Policy 2025.
