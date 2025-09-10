Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Senior Lecturer in Animal Behaviour and Welfare, Charles Sturt University Profile Articles Activity

Raf Freire engages in research, teaching and professional engagement in the field of animal behaviour and welfare.

He has over 70 publications on the behaviour of a wide range of animals in captivity and in the wild. Raf is currently Presiding Officer of CSU's Animal Ethics Committee, a member of NSW Animal Welfare Advisory Council and is Associate Editor of Applied Animal Behaviour Science.

Experience
  • –present Senior lecturer in Animal behaviour and welfare, Charles Sturt University
Education
  • 1995 University of Edinburgh, PhD



