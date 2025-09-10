Samuel Starko
I am a marine biologist whose research explores how environmental variation influences the ecology, evolution, and resilience of coastal marine ecosystems. My work focuses on habitat-forming species such as kelps and corals, which play a critical role in supporting biodiversity and ecosystem function. By integrating molecular tools, ecological fieldwork, biogeography, and remote sensing, I investigate how species and ecosystems respond to environmental change - from local human disturbance to the impacts of climate change - and how these responses shape broader patterns in biodiversity, stability, and ecosystem services.Experience
-
2022–present
Forrest Research Fellow, University of Western Australia
2019–2022
Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Victoria
-
2019
University of British Columbia, PhD
