Samuel Starko

I am a marine biologist whose research explores how environmental variation influences the ecology, evolution, and resilience of coastal marine ecosystems. My work focuses on habitat-forming species such as kelps and corals, which play a critical role in supporting biodiversity and ecosystem function. By integrating molecular tools, ecological fieldwork, biogeography, and remote sensing, I investigate how species and ecosystems respond to environmental change - from local human disturbance to the impacts of climate change - and how these responses shape broader patterns in biodiversity, stability, and ecosystem services.

  • 2022–present Forrest Research Fellow, University of Western Australia
  • 2019–2022 Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Victoria
  • 2019 University of British Columbia, PhD



