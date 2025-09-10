Samuel Starko

MENAFN - The Conversation) Forrest Research Fellow, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Western Australia Profile Articles Activity

I am a marine biologist whose research explores how environmental variation influences the ecology, evolution, and resilience of coastal marine ecosystems. My work focuses on habitat-forming species such as kelps and corals, which play a critical role in supporting biodiversity and ecosystem function. By integrating molecular tools, ecological fieldwork, biogeography, and remote sensing, I investigate how species and ecosystems respond to environmental change - from local human disturbance to the impacts of climate change - and how these responses shape broader patterns in biodiversity, stability, and ecosystem services.



2022–present Forrest Research Fellow, University of Western Australia 2019–2022 Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Victoria

2019 University of British Columbia, PhD

