Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-10 01:54:45
Postdoctoral Researcher, University of California, Los Angeles

Gavin D. Madakumbura is a postdoctoral researcher at UCLA. His research interests include wildfires, hydroclimatic variability, hydrological and climate modeling, and emergent constraints.

One of his ongoing research projects focuses on how changes in hydroclimatic conditions affect vegetation stress and wildfires. He is investigating the mechanisms through which prolonged precipitation deficits lead to vegetation stress and, ultimately, forest dieback. In a related study, he is examining the climate controls on fire season characteristics in the western U.S. In his climate modeling research, he is working to develop robust emergent constraints to reduce uncertainty in future climate projections.

  • 2024–present Postdoctoral research fellow, University of California, Los Angeles
  • 2024 University of California, Los Angeles, Ph.D.



The Conversation

MENAFN07082025000199003603ID1109896440

