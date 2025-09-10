Abdifatah Ismael Tahir
Biography
Dr. Abdifatah Ismael Tahir is a Research Fellow at Hilin, Research Associate at the City University of Mogadishu, and an Honorary Research Fellow at the University of Manchester. He previously held research positions at the University of Sheffield and the University of Manchester. His research focuses on the politics of infrastructure and land governance, alongside broader national and regional politics and geopolitics. His recent publications examine critical infrastructures, land administration, and conflict adjudication.Experience
-
–present
Honorary Research Fellow, Global Development Institute, University of Manchester
