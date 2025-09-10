James Le Houx
As an Emerging Leader Fellow at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, I work at the forefront of scientific imaging, using the powerful X-ray, neutron, and muon beams at national facilities like Diamond Light Source and ISIS to solve complex challenges. My expertise lies in developing novel experimental methods, for example, combining different imaging techniques to map an material's internal structure and the forces acting within it, whether that material is part of a next-generation battery or a natural system.
While much of my work is focused on creating better and safer energy storage, I'm passionate about applying these advanced characterisation tools to new frontiers. This interdisciplinary approach, coupled with developing open-source analysis tools like OpenImpala, allows my collaborators and me to explore fundamental questions across diverse scientific fields.Experience
-
–present
Emerging Leader Fellow, Science and Technology Facilities Council
-
2022
University of Southampton, PhD in Energy Storage and its Applications
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment