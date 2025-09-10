James Le Houx

MENAFN - The Conversation) Emerging Leader Fellow, Science and Technology Facilities Council Profile Articles Activity

As an Emerging Leader Fellow at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, I work at the forefront of scientific imaging, using the powerful X-ray, neutron, and muon beams at national facilities like Diamond Light Source and ISIS to solve complex challenges. My expertise lies in developing novel experimental methods, for example, combining different imaging techniques to map an material's internal structure and the forces acting within it, whether that material is part of a next-generation battery or a natural system.

While much of my work is focused on creating better and safer energy storage, I'm passionate about applying these advanced characterisation tools to new frontiers. This interdisciplinary approach, coupled with developing open-source analysis tools like OpenImpala, allows my collaborators and me to explore fundamental questions across diverse scientific fields.

–present Emerging Leader Fellow, Science and Technology Facilities Council

2022 University of Southampton, PhD in Energy Storage and its Applications

ExperienceEducation