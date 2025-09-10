MENAFN - The Conversation) Undertaking a PhD in Art History, Flinders University Profile Articles Activity

Sasha Grbich is an artist, writer and lecturer at the Adelaide Central School of Art where she teaches in art history and theory. Grbich is a regular contributor to Artlink and other critical review publications. She was awarded the 2018 Anne & Gordon Samstag International Visual Arts Scholarship to attend the Maumaus School's School of Visual Art in Portugal, and undertook this institution's independent study program. In 2015, Grbich completed postgraduate research at University of South Australia. She is currently researching her PhD at Flinders University, addressing women's experimental art practices in 1970s Australia through the Flinders University Museum of Art's collection of post-object and documentation art collection.

–present Undertaking a PhD in Art History , Flinders University

2015 University of South Australia , Masters by research, visual art

ExperienceEducation