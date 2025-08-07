403
Israel Uses Microsoft’s Azure to Monitor Calls
(MENAFN) Israel’s military intelligence division has reportedly utilized Microsoft’s Azure cloud services to archive and assess extensive quantities of intercepted phone conversations involving Palestinians, according to findings by various media outlets.
The investigative report indicates that this digital surveillance network has been in operation since 2022 and is capable of processing up to “a million calls an hour.”
It has allegedly played a role in backing military activities within both Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
The collaboration is said to have begun following a 2021 discussion between the leader of Israel’s intelligence Unit 8200, Yossi Sariel, and Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella.
“Armed with Azure’s near-limitless storage capacity, Unit 8200 began building a powerful new mass surveillance tool: a sweeping and intrusive system that collects and stores recordings of millions of mobile phone calls made each day by Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.”
As detailed by a news agency, the information stems from a combination of leaked internal Microsoft files and interviews with 11 individuals either within the company or linked to Israeli military intelligence.
These sources described how Azure was utilized by Unit 8200 “to store this expansive archive of everyday Palestinian communications.”
Three insiders from Unit 8200 further claimed the Azure-based system “has facilitated the preparation of deadly airstrikes and has shaped military operations in Gaza and the West Bank.”
The trove of leaked materials, together with firsthand accounts, showed that the platform had archived about 11,500 terabytes of captured conversations — a volume comparable to approximately 200 million hours of phone recordings.
