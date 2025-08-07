403
Mexico’s President Dismisses Trade Deal with Canada
(MENAFN) Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed Wednesday that her country will not seek a separate trade agreement with Canada following talks with a Canadian delegation.
Speaking at her daily press briefing in Mexico City’s National Palace, Sheinbaum dismissed the need for a bilateral deal, citing the existing trilateral USMCA pact with the United States as sufficient for Mexico-Canada trade relations.
“There is already a framework to strengthen the Mexico–Canada relationship, just as we are doing with other countries,” she added, emphasizing ongoing efforts to expand international ties beyond North America.
The announcement arrives amid escalating tension in the region, as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened tariffs against both Mexico and Canada, pressuring the two neighbors to intensify their own bilateral cooperation.
On August 5, Sheinbaum met with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in Mexico City. The meeting was positively received on both sides and occurred as Trump increased tariff threats, asserting that Mexico and Canada fall short of his administration’s trade and security demands.
Sheinbaum also raised environmental concerns regarding Canadian mining operations in Mexico, highlighting the need for stricter compliance with ecological regulations during Tuesday’s discussions.
“We also discussed the mining companies and all the harm Canadian mining companies have caused in Mexico, and the need for them to comply with all the requirements imposed by an environmental impact statement and its resolution,” she said.
While Mexico secured a 90-day postponement on planned US tariffs of 30%, Trump escalated the tariff rate on Canadian imports from 25% to 35%, citing issues related to drug enforcement and border security.
According to Sheinbaum, this week’s diplomatic exchanges are laying the groundwork for an official visit from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Although she withheld specifics or timing, she stressed the intent to expand trade relations and encourage direct investment between the two nations.
According to Sheinbaum, this week’s diplomatic exchanges are laying the groundwork for an official visit from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Although she withheld specifics or timing, she stressed the intent to expand trade relations and encourage direct investment between the two nations.
