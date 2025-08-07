7-Day-Notary Expands Certified Loan Signing Agent Services Across Los Angeles, Orange, And Riverside Counties

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Now Offering 7-Day Certified Loan Signing Agent Services in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside for Real Estate, Trusts & Legal Documents

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 7-Day-Notary, a leading provider of mobile notary public for Loan Signing and certified loan signing agent services in Southern California, has announced a major service expansion across Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Riverside County. With the demand for on-site mobile notary services for real estate loans and estate planning, will and trust notarization rising, the company now offers extended coverage to real estate professionals, mortgage companies, banks, law firms, lenders, escrow companies, title companies, mortgage brokers, loan officers, and private individuals in key cities such as Los Angeles, Irvine, Santa Ana, Riverside, Long Beach, Anaheim, and Corona.Known for its commitment to flexibility, professionalism, and accuracy, 7-Day-Notary provides certified loan signing agents who are trained to handle a wide range of real estate and legal documents. Services include refinance loan signings, purchase and seller loan packages, HELOCs, reverse mortgages, and trust and estate document notarizations.“Our goal is to make the notarization and loan signing process easier and more accessible,” said a spokesperson for 7-Day-Notary.“By offering mobile loan signing services 7 days a week in homes, offices, hospitals, and more, assists clients with the convenience they need without sacrificing security or compliance.”Expanded Service AreasThe company's certified notary signing agents for real estate loans and estate planning will and trust notarization are now available in the following major cities and surrounding areas:Los Angeles County: Los Angeles, Long Beach, Pasadena, Glendale, Santa Clarita, Burbank, West Covina, Downey, Inglewood, Torrance, Norwalk, Pomona, and El Monte.Orange County: Anaheim, Irvine, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Orange, Fullerton, Costa Mesa, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Fountain Valley, and Newport Beach.Riverside County: Riverside, Corona, Moreno Valley, Temecula, Murrieta, Hemet, Lake Elsinore, Eastvale, Perris, and Palm Springs.The company offers 7-day availability, including evenings and weekends, with rapid response times for urgent notarizations and real estate closings. The business is fully bonded, insured, and background-checked, making it a reliable choice for mortgage lenders, banks, escrow companies, title companies, loan officers, mortgage brokers, attorneys, and individuals.Full Range of Mobile Notary Public and Loan Signing Services.Real estate loan document signings (refinance, buyer/seller).Reverse Mortgage Signings.Heloc – Home Equity Line of Credit Notarization.Home and Business Refinance Loans Notarization.Commercial Business Loan Document Notarization.Power of attorney and healthcare directives with trust documents.Living trust and estate planning notarizationsEach appointment is handled with professionalism, privacy, and precision. Bilingual services are also available upon request.About 7-Day-Notary7-Day-Notary is a premier mobile notary public and loan signing service serving Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside Counties. With a team of certified professionals available seven days a week, the company specializes in real estate loan signings, notarization, and legal document signings that require both timeliness and attention to detail. From downtown Los Angeles to the suburbs of Orange County and the desert communities of Riverside, 7-Day Notary brings trusted notarization services directly to clients, wherever they are.Media Contact:Business Name: 7-Day-NotaryWebsite:Email: contact@7-day-notaryPhone: 949-881-3829

