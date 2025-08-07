403
Russia Desires Direct Talks with Trump
(MENAFN) Russian authorities have "expressed their desire" for a direct conversation with US President Donald Trump, according to the White House on Wednesday.
This intention was shared during a key meeting in Moscow involving Trump's special envoy, highlighting growing diplomatic activity surrounding the ongoing war in Ukraine.
In a formal statement, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt emphasized that "great progress" had been achieved during the encounter between Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
She noted that Trump "is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelensky," signaling his willingness to engage both sides in pursuit of peace.
Leavitt further stressed that "President Trump wants this brutal war to end," underscoring Trump’s commitment to halting the violence. She referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy using an alternative spelling.
Witkoff landed in Moscow earlier on Wednesday, marking his fifth trip to Russia since the beginning of the year.
His previous face-to-face with Putin occurred on April 25. This latest mission comes just two days before the expiration of Trump’s 10-day deadline for Russia to negotiate a ceasefire arrangement with Ukraine.
Yuri Ushakov, one of Putin's senior advisors, characterized the meeting as "useful and constructive.”
According to him, the dialogue covered Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine and explored possibilities for strengthening strategic collaboration between Russia and the United States.
Ushakov revealed that Moscow sent "some signals" regarding the conflict, and "corresponding signals" were delivered on behalf of Trump in response.
Earlier in June, Trump issued a 50-day ultimatum to Russia, warning of potential import tariffs of up to 100% targeting Moscow and its commercial allies, should a peace pact with Kyiv not be reached within the given timeframe.
