Assets Under Management of KD 1.56 billion Markaz records Total Revenue of KD 14.45 million for H1-2025
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, 5 August 2025 - Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” (KSE: Markaz, Reuters: MARKZ.KW, Bloomberg: MARKAZ: KK) reported its financial results for H1-2025 with a Total Revenue of KD 14.45 million with an increase of 65%, as compared to KD 8.76 million in H1-2024. The net profit attributable to shareholders of Markaz was KD 6.41 million, compared to KD 1.79 million in the same period last year, and earnings per share was 13 Fils for H1-2025.
Mr. Diraar Yusuf Alghanim, Markaz’s Chairman, stated: “Kuwait demonstrated robust performance during the second quarter of 2025, with non-oil GDP growth estimated at around 2.5%, supported by steady expansion in real estate, manufacturing, and hospitality, while inflation remained contained near 2.3% alongside a private sector PMI of 53.9 in May. Across the GCC, economic prospects were reinforced by ongoing diversification initiatives and rising credit activity in the UAE, which helped sustain regional growth. Regional oil revenues also benefited from periodic price increases amid geopolitical tensions, supporting fiscal balances. On the global front, the IMF revised growth expectations downward due to weaker demand and continued geopolitical friction, although oil market movements offered some support to regional fiscal positions. In recognition of its institutional strength and innovative investment capabilities during this period, Markaz was honoured with five prestigious awards from EMEA Finance, Euromoney, and MEED. We remain positive on the region’s outlook, supported by improving financial conditions, ongoing structural reforms, and steady demand trends. Our priority continues to be the creation of long-term value for our stakeholders through disciplined execution, strategic growth, and prudent risk management.
Mr. Ali H. Khalil, Markaz’s CEO, stated: Markaz’s Asset Management fees for H1-2025 were KD 3.94 million as compared to KD 3.46 million for the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 14%. Investment Banking and Advisory fees for H1-2025 were KD 0.52 million as compared to KD 0.63 million for H1-2024. This performance reflects the strength of our diversified portfolios and disciplined focus on consistent execution across business verticals.
In asset management, our equity mutual funds continued to deliver stable returns amid heightened market volatility. MIDAF, Mumtaz, the Markaz Islamic Fund, and Forsa recorded returns of 8.65%, 10.45%, 18.05%, and 12.31% respectively, supported by prudent investment strategies and active portfolio management.
Within investment banking, Markaz continues to reinforce its capital markets expertise and deepen long-term client relationships. The team maintains a robust transaction pipeline, with multiple active M&A mandates currently underway.
Our regional and international real estate investments have remained resilient, supported by stable occupancy levels, reliable rental income, and steady collection rates. During the year, Markaz exited industrial real estate projects exceeding USD 100 million in the US and Europe, highlighting its disciplined investment approach, partnerships, and leadership in global real estate and credit strategies. Markaz also released the first annual report for its Shariah-compliant Markaz Real Estate Fund (MREF), strengthening transparency and highlighting its market leadership.
Favorable demographic dynamics, sustained infrastructure spending, and broader economic diversification across the GCC continue to create attractive opportunities. Markaz is focused on providing differentiated investment offerings and maintaining strategic agility to deliver long-term value for stakeholders.
Mr. Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, Managing Director, Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, stated: “Markaz continued to strengthen its wealth management services during the second quarter of 2025. Assets Under Management (AUM) reached approximately KD 1.56 billion as of 30 June 2025, reflecting an [increase] of 13.14% compared to KD 1.38 billion in Q2 2024. This growth is underpinned by our disciplined execution and client-focused strategy. In May 2025, Markaz successfully engaged professional and qualified investors through an exclusive private markets event with BlackRock, strengthening client access to global strategies and highlighting private credit as a strategic income-focused asset class.
Expanding capabilities across private markets, alternative assets, and tailored advisory services remains central to addressing clients’ evolving requirements. Enhanced digital initiatives continue to strengthen the client experience and drive greater efficiency. Supported by strong relationships with institutional and high net worth clients, and solutions aligned with market dynamics, Markaz is positioned to deliver consistent investment outcomes and uphold its leadership in wealth creation.
