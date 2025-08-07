403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Digital Sovereignty is far more than compliance
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) August 6, 2025 - I have honed my expertise in digital sovereignty in recent years largely as a result of it being one of the things our EMEA-based partners and customers always ask about. There is no one unifying reason for this increased interest in digital sovereignty, but rather several converging factors are accelerating its urgency.
The most obvious is geopolitical instability. Sanctions and trade wars continue to disrupt global business operations. As reported, a coalition of nearly 100 organisations has urged European Commission leaders to establish a dedicated fund for building technological independence. In a joint letter addressed to President Ursula von der Leyen and Digital Commissioner Henna Virkkunen, the group advocated for strategic investments in homegrown infrastructure to reduce reliance on non-European tech giants.
Another concern is that seemingly neutral cloud providers can become liabilities. One example is the high profile move of a major hyperscaler to cut off the International Court of Justice’s email access following political pressure, highlighting that vendor obligations can sometimes override customer needs.
In addition to geopolitical concerns, regulatory pressure is also mounting, with regulations like DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) and NIS2 in Europe requiring financial institutions and critical infrastructure providers to ensure operational resilience.
While it is true that geopolitical dynamics have put digital sovereignty into the spotlight, it would be a misconception to think of this as a fresh challenge, as at its core digital sovereignty is about resilience and autonomy. Organisations need to prove they can operate independently, even when global political shifts or vendor decisions disrupt their operations.
Prepare for unintended consequences
In April 2022, the Amsterdam Trade Bank (ATB), a financially stable Dutch institution, was forced into bankruptcy. This wasn’t due to poor management or insolvency, but rather because of sanctions imposed on its Russian parent company, Alfa Bank.
When the US, the EU and UK enacted sanctions against Russian entities in spring 2022, the ripple effects were catastrophic for ATB. Despite ATB being fully compliant with Dutch and EU laws, service providers, again being respectful with the same laws and sanctions, were obliged to abruptly terminate critical cloud services, including email and core banking operations. Without access to cloud-based workspaces and business software suites, ATB lost the ability to communicate internally or with customers, leading to its sudden collapse.
While the sanctions against Alfa Bank have been implemented in a different context this case nevertheless underscores a critical distinction when it comes to the question of sovereignty: Own compliance does not guarantee autonomy. Even legally sovereign organisations can fail if they lack operational resilience. ATB’s total dependence on their service providers left it defenceless when they withdrew support, a stark warning against vendor lock-in.
While “digital sovereignty” refers to government-mandated control, such as GDPR or data localisation laws, “digital autonomy” is about an organisation’s ability to operate independently, regardless of whether disruptions originate at the geopolitical or vendor level. This distinction has now been officially defined in the Netherlands by the Dutch government.
The most obvious is geopolitical instability. Sanctions and trade wars continue to disrupt global business operations. As reported, a coalition of nearly 100 organisations has urged European Commission leaders to establish a dedicated fund for building technological independence. In a joint letter addressed to President Ursula von der Leyen and Digital Commissioner Henna Virkkunen, the group advocated for strategic investments in homegrown infrastructure to reduce reliance on non-European tech giants.
Another concern is that seemingly neutral cloud providers can become liabilities. One example is the high profile move of a major hyperscaler to cut off the International Court of Justice’s email access following political pressure, highlighting that vendor obligations can sometimes override customer needs.
In addition to geopolitical concerns, regulatory pressure is also mounting, with regulations like DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) and NIS2 in Europe requiring financial institutions and critical infrastructure providers to ensure operational resilience.
While it is true that geopolitical dynamics have put digital sovereignty into the spotlight, it would be a misconception to think of this as a fresh challenge, as at its core digital sovereignty is about resilience and autonomy. Organisations need to prove they can operate independently, even when global political shifts or vendor decisions disrupt their operations.
Prepare for unintended consequences
In April 2022, the Amsterdam Trade Bank (ATB), a financially stable Dutch institution, was forced into bankruptcy. This wasn’t due to poor management or insolvency, but rather because of sanctions imposed on its Russian parent company, Alfa Bank.
When the US, the EU and UK enacted sanctions against Russian entities in spring 2022, the ripple effects were catastrophic for ATB. Despite ATB being fully compliant with Dutch and EU laws, service providers, again being respectful with the same laws and sanctions, were obliged to abruptly terminate critical cloud services, including email and core banking operations. Without access to cloud-based workspaces and business software suites, ATB lost the ability to communicate internally or with customers, leading to its sudden collapse.
While the sanctions against Alfa Bank have been implemented in a different context this case nevertheless underscores a critical distinction when it comes to the question of sovereignty: Own compliance does not guarantee autonomy. Even legally sovereign organisations can fail if they lack operational resilience. ATB’s total dependence on their service providers left it defenceless when they withdrew support, a stark warning against vendor lock-in.
While “digital sovereignty” refers to government-mandated control, such as GDPR or data localisation laws, “digital autonomy” is about an organisation’s ability to operate independently, regardless of whether disruptions originate at the geopolitical or vendor level. This distinction has now been officially defined in the Netherlands by the Dutch government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment