403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Way2News Appoints 3 Senior Media Veterans to Lead its Telugu Expansion
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) Hyderabad, August 6, 2025: Way2News, ’ndia’s leading vernacular hyperlocal news platform, today announced the appointment of three seasoned media professionals to lead its business operations across its largest markets, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The new leadership team will play a pivotal role in scaling advertising revenues, enhancing client relationships, and deepening Way2News’ already strong foothold in the Telugu-speaking regions.
The newly appointed leaders include Adapa Venkateswara Rao as Head of Sales for Andhra Pradesh's SMB Market, Ajjarapu Bhanu Venkatesh as Head of Sales for the Urban SMB Market in Hyderabad, and Bhatlapenumarthy Ranganath as Head of Sales for Key and Enterprise Accounts in Andhra Pradesh.
Together, they bring with them more than 90 years of collective experience in media sales, marketing, and market development, with long-standing careers at some of the most respected Telugu media houses such as Eenadu, Sakshi Media, Andhra Jyothi, and Vartha. As more advertisers pivot toward high-impact, digital-first strategies, this move reflects Way2News' growing relevance among brands looking to reach hyperlocal audiences at scale.
Welcoming the new appointments, Raju Vanapala, Founder & CEO of Way2News, said, “These roles play a critical part in deepening our engagement with clients and accelerating revenue growth across our core Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets. Together, these senior leaders bring decades of insight into advertiser strategy and regional media dynamics, which will be invaluable as we take hyperlocal advertising to the next leve”.”
Meet the New Leaders:
• Bhatlapenumarthy Ranganath joins with 37 years of experience, including 17 years at Sakshi Media where he rose to Deputy General Manager. His deep expertise in handling enterprise accounts and operations makes him a key driver for large-scale revenue partnerships.
• Ajjarapu Bhanu Venkatesh brings 30 years of expertise from Eenadu, where he led large teams across marketing and administration in urban and district markets. His experience will be instrumental in building out urban SMB advertiser relationships in Hyderabad.
• Adapa Venkateswara Rao has spent 32 years at Eenadu, moving up from promotional roles to senior leadership, with a strong focus on AP Government and commercial advertising strategies.
Speaking on his new role, Bhatlapenumarthy Ranganath said, “With extensive experience handling key and enterprise accounts,’I’ve observed a clear shift toward digital-first advertising strategies. Way2News combines editorial integrity with innovative technology, making it an ideal platform to drive impactful campaigns in Andhra Prad”sh.”
Ajjarapu Bhanu Venkatesh added, “In my years working with urban ma’kets, I’ve seen how important hyperlocal and vernacular content has become for audience engagement’ Way2News’ mobile-first approach and scale provide an excellent platform to service advertisers better and stay ahead of changing mark”t dynamics.”
Adapa Venkateswara Rao shared, “Having spent decades working with diverse clients across Andhra Pradesh, I have witnessed the rapid transformation in news consumption. Way2News stands out by combining deep local relevance with wide digital reach, enabling advertisers to connect meaningfully with SMB markets. It’s exciting to lead sales efforts in this evolving news ecosyste”.”
Way2News continues to expand its presence across the South, delivering real-time, hyperlocal content across 1,292 mandals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With a growing reader base, strong editorial credibility, and scalable tech-led solutions, the platform is enabling brands to connect with highly engaged regional audiences. The strengthened leadership team marks a significant step forward in its ambition to lead the regional digital news economy and create more value for advertisers through deeper market integration.
The newly appointed leaders include Adapa Venkateswara Rao as Head of Sales for Andhra Pradesh's SMB Market, Ajjarapu Bhanu Venkatesh as Head of Sales for the Urban SMB Market in Hyderabad, and Bhatlapenumarthy Ranganath as Head of Sales for Key and Enterprise Accounts in Andhra Pradesh.
Together, they bring with them more than 90 years of collective experience in media sales, marketing, and market development, with long-standing careers at some of the most respected Telugu media houses such as Eenadu, Sakshi Media, Andhra Jyothi, and Vartha. As more advertisers pivot toward high-impact, digital-first strategies, this move reflects Way2News' growing relevance among brands looking to reach hyperlocal audiences at scale.
Welcoming the new appointments, Raju Vanapala, Founder & CEO of Way2News, said, “These roles play a critical part in deepening our engagement with clients and accelerating revenue growth across our core Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets. Together, these senior leaders bring decades of insight into advertiser strategy and regional media dynamics, which will be invaluable as we take hyperlocal advertising to the next leve”.”
Meet the New Leaders:
• Bhatlapenumarthy Ranganath joins with 37 years of experience, including 17 years at Sakshi Media where he rose to Deputy General Manager. His deep expertise in handling enterprise accounts and operations makes him a key driver for large-scale revenue partnerships.
• Ajjarapu Bhanu Venkatesh brings 30 years of expertise from Eenadu, where he led large teams across marketing and administration in urban and district markets. His experience will be instrumental in building out urban SMB advertiser relationships in Hyderabad.
• Adapa Venkateswara Rao has spent 32 years at Eenadu, moving up from promotional roles to senior leadership, with a strong focus on AP Government and commercial advertising strategies.
Speaking on his new role, Bhatlapenumarthy Ranganath said, “With extensive experience handling key and enterprise accounts,’I’ve observed a clear shift toward digital-first advertising strategies. Way2News combines editorial integrity with innovative technology, making it an ideal platform to drive impactful campaigns in Andhra Prad”sh.”
Ajjarapu Bhanu Venkatesh added, “In my years working with urban ma’kets, I’ve seen how important hyperlocal and vernacular content has become for audience engagement’ Way2News’ mobile-first approach and scale provide an excellent platform to service advertisers better and stay ahead of changing mark”t dynamics.”
Adapa Venkateswara Rao shared, “Having spent decades working with diverse clients across Andhra Pradesh, I have witnessed the rapid transformation in news consumption. Way2News stands out by combining deep local relevance with wide digital reach, enabling advertisers to connect meaningfully with SMB markets. It’s exciting to lead sales efforts in this evolving news ecosyste”.”
Way2News continues to expand its presence across the South, delivering real-time, hyperlocal content across 1,292 mandals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With a growing reader base, strong editorial credibility, and scalable tech-led solutions, the platform is enabling brands to connect with highly engaged regional audiences. The strengthened leadership team marks a significant step forward in its ambition to lead the regional digital news economy and create more value for advertisers through deeper market integration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment