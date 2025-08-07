403
Shooter Incident in Georgia Injures Five Soldiers
(MENAFN) Five military personnel sustained gunshot injuries on Wednesday during an active shooter situation at Fort Stewart, a military installation situated in the U.S. state of Georgia.
According to a statement published on Facebook by Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield (FSHAA), "All soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment. There is no active threat to the community."
Brigadier General John Lubas, the senior commander, informed journalists during a press briefing that all five troops are in stable condition and anticipated to fully recover.
"The alleged shooter is in custody," Lubas confirmed, identifying the suspect as 28-year-old Quornelius Radford, an automated logistics sergeant with the second Brigade Combat Team.
Lubas continued, "Sergeant Radford has not previously deployed to combat. Sergeant Radford has been interviewed by the Army Criminal Investigation Division and is currently in pretrial confinement awaiting a charging decision by the Office of the Special Trial Counsel."
He also noted that all lockdown protocols have now been removed, reaffirming that the community faces no immediate risk.
Lubas explained, "What we know is...the shooting occurred at the soldier's place of work. It did involve his coworkers. We're still not certain about the motivations," and emphasized that the weapon utilized was not military-issued, but rather a privately owned handgun.
