Emaar Development reported 37% growth in Property Sales reaching to AED 40.6 billion (US$ 11 billion); Backlog increases by 59% to AED 117.7 billion (US$ 32 billion) in the first half of 2025

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 06 August 2025: Emaar Development PJSC (DFM: EMAARDEV), the U’E’s premier build-to-sell property development company and majority-owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC (DFM: EMAAR), delivered strong results in first half of 2025 (January to June), demonstrating sustained operational strength and market leadership.
Key Highlights of the Results:
. Sales Growth: Emaar Development achieved property sales of AED 40.6 billion (US$ 11 billion); compared to AED 29.7 billion (US$ 8.1 billion) during first half of 2024 (January to June), an increase of 37%. This growth is supported by the successful launch of 25 new projects across key masterplans during first half of 2025, reinforcing E’aar’s dominant market position.
. Backlog Growth: Enhanced by record sales during first half of 2025, revenue backlog has now increased to AED 117.7 billion (US$ 32 billion) as of 30 June 2025; an increase of 59% compared to the same period last year, indicating a significant increase in revenue in the forthcoming years.
. Revenue Growth: Emaar Development recorded Revenue of AED 10 billion (US$ 2.7 billion) in first half of 2025, a 35% increase compared to first half of 2024.
. Profitability: The company recorded Net Profit (before tax) of AED 5.5 billion (US$ 1.5 billion); an increase of 50% as compared to first half of 2024, supported by operational efficiencies and robust project execution.
. Customer Satisfaction: Emaar continues its commitment to delivering exceptional quality and enhancing customer satisfaction, reinforcing trust and long-term relationships.
. Sustainability: The company advances its sustainable development practices, focusing on energy efficiency, resource management, and environmental responsibility.
Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, stated: "Our results for first half of 2025 demonstrate the resilience and dynamism in a competitive market. Beyond financial metrics, we remain dedicated to elevating lifestyles and creating communities where people can truly grow. Our innovation-driven approach and customer-centric focus continue to be key pillars of our success."
He added: "Rather than reacting to market shifts, Emaar is actively shaping what the future of urban living looks like. By blending visionary design with sustainability and cutting-edge technology, we are creating spaces that reflect the aspirations of today and the possibilities of tomorrow, and this is how we turn growth into legacy."
