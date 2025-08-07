403
Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Acknowledges Media Champions for Driving Awareness on Social and Health Issues- 125 Winners from 36 Countries announced
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) Merck Foundation (), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the First Ladies of Africa, proudly announced the Winners of their Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2024 under the categories and “Diabetes and Hyper”ension”.
The Awards Ceremony was conducted virtually to honor and celebrate the outstanding contributions of all the winning media professionals. The winners were warmly acknowledged by Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of the “More Than a Moth”r” campaign.
Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej express“d, “I am truly happy to announce the winners of our Media Awards, together with my dear sisters, The First Ladies of Africa, who are also the Ambassadors of the Merck Found‘tion ‘More Than ’ Mother’ Campaign. This year, we are delighted to celebrate 125 outstanding winners from 36 countries. It brings me joy to see such impressive participation not only from across Africa but also from several Asian and Latin American countries. Congratulations to all our incredible winners!
It is a true pleasure to welcome you all as Merck Foundation A’umni. Let’s continue to work together to raise awareness about critical social and health challenges, be the voice of the voiceless, and create culture shift in our ”ommunities.”
Merck Foundation Media Awards launched in 2017, are announced annually, with over 640 Winners from 52 countries celebrated to date.
The theme of the “Mo”e Than a Mother” Media Awards is to raise awareness about important social issues like: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending Female Genital Mutilation and/or Stopping Gender-Based Violence. The theme of the “Diabe”es and Hypertension” Media Awards is to Promote a Healthy Lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.
The Merck Foundation CEO also launched the Call for Applications for the 2025 M“dia Awards. “I am pleased to invite entries for the Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2025 – African First Ladies. I look forward to receiving another outstanding round of impactful entries this yea” as well.” Said Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej.
