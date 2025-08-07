Mindstir Media Ranks #35 In Media On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List, Cementing Its Status As A National Publishing Powerhouse

MindStir Media, #35 in Media on Inc. 5000 List (2025)

MindStir Media, book publisher, ranks #35 in Media on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, marking its third year among the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

- J.J. Hebert, CEO, MindStir MediaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MindStir Media, a nationally recognized self-publishing and book marketing company, has been ranked #35 in the Media category on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list , a milestone that highlights the company's sustained impact and rapid growth in the publishing and media industry.Each year, Inc. Magazine honors the fastest-growing private companies in America with the Inc. 5000 list, based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies named to the list represent the most dynamic and innovative businesses across dozens of industries. This year's ranking places MindStir Media among the top media companies in the nation, showcasing its continued rise as a leader in author services and independent publishing.This is the third consecutive year MindStir Media has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list, solidifying its trajectory of long-term growth. With a comprehensive suite of services-ranging from ghostwriting and editing to publishing, marketing, and distribution-MindStir has become a trusted partner for authors seeking to publish professionally and reach global audiences.MindStir Media's CEO and founder, J.J. Hebert, attributes this national recognition to the company's unwavering commitment to its clients and its mission. "Being named the 35th fastest-growing media company in the country is a huge honor and a clear indicator of the trust our authors place in us,” said Hebert.“We're passionate about helping writers succeed, and this achievement reflects the hard work and heart we pour into every project. Our growth is proof that book publishing is evolving-and we're proud to be leading that evolution.”Since its founding in 2009, MindStir Media has worked with thousands of authors across all genres, helping them turn their manuscripts into high-quality books that are available in print and digital formats worldwide. The company has also gained attention for its white-glove, boutique-style approach, offering individualized publishing plans and one-on-one author support.In recent years, MindStir Media has forged strategic partnerships and earned endorsements from bestselling authors and celebrities, further expanding its visibility in a crowded market. Unlike traditional publishers, MindStir empowers authors by allowing them to retain creative control, royalties, and full rights while benefiting from professional support every step of the way.With publishing becoming more accessible yet more competitive, MindStir Media has positioned itself as a vital bridge between raw talent and professional success. Its growing client base spans debut writers, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, influencers, and established authors alike.This year's Inc. 5000 recognition is not just a reflection of revenue growth-it's a signal that MindStir's business model and client-first approach are resonating on a national level. The company's focus on transparency, customization, and top-tier publishing results has created a loyal community of authors and readers.Looking ahead, MindStir Media plans to expand its team, enhance its technology infrastructure, and explore new marketing innovations to support author visibility in an increasingly digital marketplace.“We're just getting started,” added Hebert.“This ranking fuels our commitment to continued innovation. We'll keep raising the bar for what authors should expect from a publishing partner.”About MindStir Media:MindStir Media is a leading self-publishing and book marketing company founded by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert. The company offers personalized publishing solutions including ghostwriting, editing, design, distribution, and marketing to help authors bring their books to market professionally and successfully.

Michelle VanSledright

MindStir Media LLC

+1 800-767-0531

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.