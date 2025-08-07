Nitish Kumar Orders Officials To Accommodate Teachers Seeking Postings Closer To Home
Addressing the issue, CM Nitish uploaded a post on the social media platform X, saying, "We have received many suggestions and grievances regarding the recent inter-district transfers of government school teachers. I have instructed the Education Department to allow such teachers to select three preferred districts, and they will be posted in one of those. Posting within the district will be handled by a committee headed by the District Magistrate to place teachers in or near their desired blocks, as far as possible."
He urged teachers not to worry and to continue focusing on their critical role.
"Teachers are the backbone of the future generation. I appeal to them to stay committed to improving the quality of education in Bihar," the Chief Minister said.
The Education Department, under the leadership of Additional Chief Secretary S. Siddharth, has already issued a directive to all District Magistrates (DMs) and District Education Officers (DEOs).
The complaints related to the Bihar Teacher Transfer and Posting process must be resolved by August 31, and new posting orders are to be issued by September 10.
Among the key highlights of the directive, teachers facing issues with inter-district transfers can file complaints through the e-Shikshakosh portal. Complaints related to intra-district postings will be addressed by the District Establishment Committee, chaired by the respective DM.
After review, fresh transfer and posting orders will be issued to ensure that teachers are placed as per merit and preference.
The move comes after teachers from across Bihar expressed dissatisfaction with being posted in far-flung districts, affecting their personal and professional well-being.
The government's response is seen as a teacher-friendly initiative, especially ahead of the upcoming election season.
