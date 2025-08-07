Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mexico Rejects Trade Deal with Canada

Mexico Rejects Trade Deal with Canada


2025-08-07 01:25:31
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has confirmed that her administration will not seek a standalone trade arrangement with Canada.

Speaking on Wednesday during her routine press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Sheinbaum made it clear that “No, there are no bilateral agreements,” dismissing the need for an exclusive pact with Canada, since both nations are already part of the trilateral USMCA agreement alongside the United States.

Sheinbaum emphasized that the current regional framework provides sufficient grounds to enhance relations between Mexico and Canada.

“There is already a framework to strengthen the Mexico–Canada relationship, just as we are doing with other countries,” she stated, reinforcing her stance against pursuing additional individual accords.

In recent years, Mexico and Canada have experienced increased strain due to pressure from US President Donald Trump, whose tariff threats have led the two nations to fortify their bilateral cooperation.

The tense trade climate has encouraged deeper interaction between them despite the shared trilateral treaty.

On August 5, Sheinbaum hosted Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne in Mexico City.

The encounter was positively received by both sides and took place amid continued tariff warnings from Trump, who argues that Mexico and Canada have fallen short of his administration's economic and security standards.

During Tuesday's meeting, Sheinbaum also raised concerns over the detrimental effects caused by Canadian mining firms operating in Mexico.

She discussed the implementation of tighter regulations aimed at preventing ecological harm, marking a step toward more responsible foreign investment in the country.

MENAFN07082025000045017167ID1109896315

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search