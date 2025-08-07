Sendquick Conexa Achieves FIDO2 Certification, Helping Enterprises Eliminate Password Risks

SendQuick Conexa is now FIDO2 Certified

How SendQuick Conexa Works?

Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd

SendQuick Conexa Achieves FIDO2 Certification, Strengthening Its Commitment to Secure, Passwordless Authentication

- JS WongSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SendQuick, a leading provider of enterprise messaging and authentication solutions, proudly announces that its flagship authentication platform, SendQuick Conexa, has officially achieved FIDO2 server certification from the FIDO Alliance. This milestone underscores SendQuick's commitment to delivering advanced, secure, and phishing-resistant authentication solutions that align with global standards.FIDO2 is the latest set of specifications developed by the FIDO Alliance to promote strong, passwordless authentication based on public key cryptography. With this certification, SendQuick Conexa is now recognised as a trusted and interoperable solution that offers secure access across systems without relying on traditional, vulnerable passwords.“Achieving FIDO2 certification is a significant validation of our efforts to help enterprises enhance access security while improving user experience,” said Mr. JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick.“As cyber threats evolve, businesses need solutions that offer both robust security and ease of use. SendQuick Conexa delivers just that, enabling passwordless, multi-channel authentication that is both secure and user-friendly.”Why FIDO Certification MattersThe FIDO2 standard enables users to leverage on-device authenticators such as biometrics, passkeys, or security keys to verify identity. This eliminates risks associated with passwords and one-time codes sent via email or SMS. With Conexa's FIDO2 certification, organisations can now:.Enforce phishing-resistant authentication.Enable passwordless logins for employees and customers.Comply with zero-trust architecture and regulatory requirements.Integrate with existing infrastructure seamlesslySendQuick Conexa: Flexible, Multi-Channel, and Future-ReadySendQuick Conexa supports a broad spectrum of authentication methods including:.FIDO2 passwordless authentication.OTP via SMS, email, WhatsApp, Telegram, Microsoft Teams, and more.Push notifications, biometrics, and hardware security keys.Integration with SSL VPN, RADIUS, Microsoft Entra ID, and on-prem systemsEnterprises can deploy Conexa on-premise or via the cloud, making it ideal for organisations with complex, hybrid, or air-gapped environments.

SendQuick's Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Solutions

