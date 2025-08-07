Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Predicted In THESE Places Check

WB Weather Update: Monsoon break at the end of Shravan! The monsoon is weakening. What will the weather be like throughout the day in Kolkata and its suburbs? Keep an eye on the photo gallery for details

Kolkata Weather

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the monsoon axis is located at the foot of the Himalayas, extending from Jalpaiguri to Arunachal Pradesh. There is an upper air circulation or vortex in central Bangladesh. A line from Bihar to Bangladesh passes over Gangetic West Bengal. Due to this, a lot of water vapor is entering the state. There will be widespread rain in Bengal for the next few days.

Scattered heavy rain is also forecast for Thursday. Rain will increase in the districts of South Bengal. There is a high chance of heavy rain in East Burdwan, Bankura, Hooghly, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas districts. There is a possibility of thunderstorms with rain in the remaining districts. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Gusty winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers.

Heavy rain in Purulia, Bankura, East and West Medinipur, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts on Friday. Scattered rain in other districts. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Gusty winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers. There is a possibility of one or two spells of rain with thunderstorms in all districts of South Bengal on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The temperature will increase slightly, and the discomfort due to humidity will also increase. Discomfort will increase due to high amount of water vapor in the air.

According to the Meteorological Department, a break in the monsoon is a decrease in rainfall during the monsoon season. This happens due to the change in location of the monsoon winds. Many people also think that it is the absence of rain for a few days. A break in the monsoon is a normal natural process. It happens more or less every year. However, the time period of a break monsoon varies from 30 to 60 days from an active monsoon.

Rain will increase in North Bengal on Thursday. Heavy rain warning again in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar districts. Heavy rain warning in Cooch Behar. Rain with thunderstorms in Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts with gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers.

Heavy rain scattered in North Bengal for three days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Scattered heavy rain will continue in these five districts: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri. Heavy rain warning again in North Bengal on Monday. Very heavy rain will occur in Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar districts. Heavy rain in Darjeeling and Cooch Behar districts.

Scattered heavy rain will also occur on Tuesday. Scattered heavy rain in these five districts: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri. River water level will rise due to heavy rain. Water level will rise in Tista, Torsa, Jaldhaka rivers. Low-lying areas are likely to be flooded. There is a risk of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

In the last 24 hours, it rained 120 mm in Gairkata in North Bengal. 80 mm in Buxa Duar Dalgaon. 70 mm in Mekhliganj Anandpur. 60 mm in Kumargram Patka Para Gopalpur. 50 mm in Mainaguri Odlabari Bhatkhawa Saraswatipur. 40 mm in Gajoldoba Juranti Hasimara.