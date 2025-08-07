US Air Force Wants To Use Tesla's Tough Cybertrucks For Target Practice

The U.S. Air Force is set to purchase two Tesla Cybertrucks for use as target vehicles in training exercises.

The Air Force Test Center plans to buy 33 target vehicles, including Cybertrucks, for delivery to the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, according to U.S. contract documents.

While there are no brand-name requirements for the other sedans, pickups, SUVs, and bongo trucks on the list, the Cybertrucks are specifically requested to support training under the U.S. Special Operations Command's Stand Off Precision Guided Munitions (SOPGM) program.

The trucks, while not required to be operational, must remain fully intact, including all mirrors and glass, and have functional wheels.

The Air Force justified the single-source contract by stating that Cybertrucks offer a unique combination of unpainted stainless steel exoskeleton, futuristic angular design, and a 48V electrical architecture that other vehicles currently lack.

These features make the vehicles more resistant to damage in crash scenarios, prompting the Air Force to use them in simulations aimed at preparing troops for real-world combat conditions where such vehicles may be deployed by adversaries.

The decision follows a February 2025 market research study that found no commercially available vehicles with features comparable to the Cybertruck.

The Air Force noted that testing with these vehicles“needs to mirror real-world situations,” as enemies may increasingly adopt Tesla's Cybertrucks, which“have been found not to receive the normal extent of damage expected upon major impact.”

The contract said that although the Cybertrucks don't need to run, all fluids must be drained before delivery. The move is part of a broader initiative to tailor training environments to realistic battlefield conditions.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was 'bullish' amid 'low' message volume.

Tesla's stock has declined 15.7% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.