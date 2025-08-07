Trump Takes Aim At Next Talk Show Star - Says Siriusxm's Howard Stern 'Went Down' After Backing Hillary Clinton In 2016

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said radio personality Howard Stern may have lost his job at SiriusXM because he's not a Trump supporter and backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

Interestingly, neither Stern nor SiriusXM (SIRI) has confirmed the cancellation of "The Howard Stern Show," and Trump was responding after a reporter presented the rumours as a confirmed development.

"Howard Stern is a name I haven't heard. I used to do his show. We used to have fun, but I haven't heard that name in a long time. What happened? He got terminated?" Trump said in a briefing, a video of which was shared on the White House's Rapid Response account.

The reporter responded that Stern and SiriusXM were parting ways over differences in salary.

"You know when he went down? When he endorsed Hillary Clinton, he lost his audience. People said, 'Give me a break.' He went down when he endorsed Hillary Clinton," Trump replied.

Recently, Trump has become increasingly vocal about media personalities who have been critical of him or have not openly supported him.

On social media and in his interviews, Trump has targeted primetime personalities Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, who host "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC and "The Tonight Show" on NBC, respectively, as well as "CBS Mornings" Co-Host Gayle King.

On Wednesday, Trump continued his verbal attacks. "Colbert has no talent. I mean, I could take anybody here, I could go outside on the beautiful streets and pick a couple of people that would do just as well or better," he said.

"Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They're next. They're going to be going. I hear they are going to be going. I don't know, but I would imagine, because Colbert has better ratings than Kimmel or Fallon."

"The Howard Stern Show," which first aired on Sirius XM in 2006, has attracted attention and controversy for its uncensored humor and commentary, bold interviews, and taboo topics. Stern has reportedly criticized Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, his behavior during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and what Stern saw as a lack of concern for public welfare and truth.

Trump's comments come amid rumours of SiriusXM considering axing his show. "Stern's contract is up in the fall, and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don't intend for him to take it," the US Sun reported on Tuesday, citing an insider.

According to The Fly, Benchmark said that there would be "nil effect" on SiriusXM's operating results and share price if Stern departs. Stern had signed a five-year contract in 2020, reportedly for $500 million.

The research firm reiterated its 'Buy' rating on SiriusXM, with a $28 price target, noting that the company will remain the exclusive home of Stern, as it owns both audio and video rights to his show.

The firm downplayed any future drama around contract renewals, calling such negotiations "implausible." Benchmark also highlighted SiriusXM's continued appeal in the current audio landscape, citing shows from high-profile personalities such as Stephen A. Smith and Alex Cooper.

SiriusXM's stock is down more than 8% this year, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits last reading 'bullish' for the ticker.

