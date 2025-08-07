PM Modi's Strong Response To Trump's Tariffs: 'India Will Never Compromise On Interest Of Farmers'

Sending a strong message the day after US President Donald Trump ratcheted up the tariff war against India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that India will never compromise with the interests of its farmers and fishermen. The Prime Minister said that while he knows he will "have to pay the price", he was ready to do it for farmers. Addressing MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Farmers' interest is India's top priority. India will never compromise on interest of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers.'

Without naming the United States or Trump, PM Modi indicated that he was aware of the cost of taking such a stand. "I know, Personally, I will have to pay a heavy price for it and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," PM Modi further said.

PM Modi's remarks came after Trump, in addition to the 25 per cent tariff announced last week, imposed another 25 per cent levies on India on Wednesday for purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties slapped on India to 50 per cent, among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world.

Earlier, in a Truth Social post, Trump accused India of supporting Russia's war effort by buying large volumes of Russian oil and then selling it on the open market for profits. "They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian war machine," Trump wrote, adding that he was "substantially raising" the tariff as a result.

According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States. After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods will be 50 per cent. While the initial duty comes into effect on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days and will be imposed on all Indian goods imported into the US, except for goods already in transit or those meeting specific exemptions.

Trump Warns Of "Secondary Sanctions" After Slapping 50% Tariff On India

Donald Trump hinted that more "secondary sanctions" could be imposed shortly after US President announced an additional 25 percent against India in response to India being singled out for these additional sanctions. On being asked, 'Indian officials have said that there are other countries that are buying Russian oil, like China, for instance. Why are you singling India out for these additional sanctions', US President Donald Trump said, "It's only been 8 hours. So let's see what happens. You're going to see a lot more...You're going to see so much secondary sanctions, " Trump told reporters during a press briefing in White House. He also hinted that US administation could impose "more" similar sanctions on China.

On being asked, 'On the Indian penalties, do you have any similar plans to enact more tariffs on China', US President Donald Trump says,“Could happen. Depends on how we do. Could happen.”

MEA's Response to US Tariff Move

Following this announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its response, termed the US's move as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", declaring that New Delhi will take“all actions necessary to protect its national interests.” In an official statement, the MEA said,“The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.”

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," the statement added."We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," the MEA stressed.

(With inputs from ANI)