6-Year-Old PIO Girl And Indian Chef Assaulted In Ireland Amid Surge In Racist Attacks

Ireland: A six-year-old Indian-origin girl was physically assaulted and racially abused by a group of teenagers in Waterford City, southeast Ireland, sparking outrage in the Indian community. The girl, whose family hails from Kottayam, Kerala, was playing outside her home around 7:30 pm on Monday when the attack occurred.

According to her mother, a group of boys aged 12 to 14 and a girl aged eight verbally abused the child, calling her a“dirty Indian” and telling her to“go back to India”. They then proceeded to punch her in the face, hit her private parts with a bicycle, and pull her hair, leaving her in tears and too frightened to go outdoors.

“We came here to fill a labour gap. I work as a nurse; I'm a citizen now, and we do everything professionally and legally. But still, we are treated this way,” her mother told Irish Mirror.

“Even our kids are not safe," she added.

Family Settled in Ireland for Eight Years

The girl was born in Ireland, and her mother, a nurse, has been living in the country for eight years with her husband. Both recently acquired Irish citizenship. Despite their contributions to society, the family says they feel unsafe and discriminated against. Irish police (Gardaí) confirmed that they responded to a report of an alleged assault in the Kilbarry area of Waterford on the evening of August 4. Investigations are currently underway.

Dublin: Indian Sous Chef Assaulted and Robbed

In a separate incident on Wednesday morning, Laxman Das, an Indian sous chef from Kolkata working at Anantara The Marker Dublin hotel, was attacked by three individuals while on his way to work. The assault occurred near the Hilton Hotel in Dublin.

He was taken to St Vincent's University Hospital with injuries. His phone, cash, and electric bike were stolen during the attack.

String of Recent Attacks on Indians in Ireland These latest incidents add to a disturbing trend of assaults targeting Indian nationals and Indian-origin individuals in Ireland. Similar attacks were reported on July 19, 24, 27, and August 1, when an Indian cab driver was assaulted.

Irish authorities have confirmed that investigations are ongoing in all these cases. However, no arrests have been made so far.